John A. Logan College president announces retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John A. Logan College President Ron House announced Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the year.

According to a Thursday news release from the college, House's last day of work is set for Dec. 31.

House was named president in 2016. He first was appointed interim president in October 2015 after former President Mike Dreith stepped down.

According to the news release, JALC Board Chair Bill Kilquist said the board will form an ad hoc committee to oversee the search for House's replacement. More information will be announced at the board's July meeting, according to the news release.

The board also discussed its plan for fall semester classes under Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan for reopening the state after coronavirus-related shutdowns began in March.

House said the college's administration received the Phase 4 guidelines from the governor's office late Tuesday.

"We will review the guidelines for Phase 4 and make an announcement regarding plans for classroom instruction, community education, Logan Fitness and other events in the coming days," House said.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0