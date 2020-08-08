John A. Logan College to name laboratory for Jake Rendleman

"A lot of jobs in the Ag industry require an associate's degree now, or students can go on and get a bachelor's degree. Students graduating with a bachelor's degree have nearly a 99 percent placement rate.”

Despite a long career in both education and public service, farming has always been his first love. He retired from active farming three years ago, but still enjoys time at the family farm.

"Working on the farm has always been my first love," said Rendleman. "I grew up working on our family farm and then used it as supplemental income when I taught school, and later in life, I just enjoyed being out there and working. I have some friends that farm the ground now, but I still enjoy being out here."

A native of Carbondale Rendleman has been on the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees for 24 years serving as Board Chair from 2001 to 2003 and 2013 to 2015. He was President of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association from 2003-2004, and he has received both the Meritorious Services Award and the Ray Hartstein Trustee Achievement Award from the organization. In addition to the Board of Trustees, he has been active with the John A. Logan College Foundation serving as President from 1991 to 1994. He and his wife Carolyn endowed the Rendleman Nursing Scholarship at the College in honor of his mother, who was a Registered Nurse.