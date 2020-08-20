John A. Logan College to reopen Monday after fire shut down campus last week

The John A. Logan College campus is set to reopen Monday after it closed last week following a fire.

Although the campus has been shut down since last Wednesday, remote learning and advising has continued, according to a news release from the college. Face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume Monday, Aug. 24.

The fire happened on the first day of school, on Wednesday, Aug. 12. According to previous reporting by The Southern, the campus was evacuated after an electrical failure caused a fire. Two employees had to be extricated from an elevator after the fire.

The fire caused severe smoke damage to parts of the campus, college administrators said last week. The impacted offices have been or will be relocated. The student services area, bookstore, cafeteria, athletics and adjacent areas are being cleaned professionally, and administrators also consulted with an industrial hygienist, according to the release.

Students who have concerns about their classes should email their instructors, and individuals who need assistance registering for classes should email registration@jalc.edu.

— The Southern

