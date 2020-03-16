John A. Logan, Rend Lake, Southeastern Illinois colleges announce additional changes

John A. Logan, Rend Lake and Southeastern Illinois colleges have released new details about their novel coronavirus response plans.

Last week, each of Southern Illinois' community colleges, including Shawnee in Ullin, announced plans to extend their spring breaks until March 23, and move classes online and to other distance learning platforms.

Here's a look at additional updates announced over the weekend and on Monday:

John A. Logan College

On Monday, John A. Logan College President Ron House said that, effective March 17, the college is suspending all Adult Education classes through March 30; closing the Logan Fitness Center until further notice; canceling all Community Education classes through the end of the spring semester; canceling all events at the college, regardless of anticipated participation numbers; and suspending all Workforce Development classes and training until further notice. The SIH walk-in clinic in the CHEC building remain open.

Rend Lake College