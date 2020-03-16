John A. Logan, Rend Lake, Southeastern Illinois colleges announce additional changes

John A. Logan, Rend Lake and Southeastern Illinois colleges have released new details about their novel coronavirus response plans.
Last week, each of Southern Illinois' community colleges, including Shawnee in Ullin, announced plans to extend their spring breaks until March 23, and move classes online and to other distance learning platforms.
Here's a look at additional updates announced over the weekend and on Monday:
John A. Logan College
On Monday, John A. Logan College President Ron House said that, effective March 17, the college is suspending all Adult Education classes through March 30; closing the Logan Fitness Center until further notice; canceling all Community Education classes through the end of the spring semester; canceling all events at the college, regardless of anticipated participation numbers; and suspending all Workforce Development classes and training until further notice. The SIH walk-in clinic in the CHEC building remain open.
Rend Lake College
Rend Lake College announced in a statement issued Sunday that, beginning Tuesday, only essential personnel will work on campus. Regularly scheduled faculty and staff were expected to report to campus Monday for planning purposes as the college prepares to move classes online. But they were directed to contact their supervisors to determine whether they should continue reporting to campus or work remotely going forward.
This is being done in an effort to promote social distancing and similar measures announced by the Illinois governor Sunday afternoon, the college said in a news release. RLC President Terry Wilkerson thanked his staff for their "hard work, dedication and flexibility" and for the way they have "come together to deal with this situation."
Southeastern Illinois College
Likewise, Southeastern Illinois College said that faculty and staff were expected to work on-campus on Monday only, and remotely the rest of the week. Beginning Tuesday, only essential personnel carrying out vital functions will be allowed on campus, and only with the permission of a cabinet-level supervisor, President Jonah Rice said in a statement. “We knew this pandemic would be a fluid situation,” he said, announcing the modified schedule. “Change is inevitable.”
Rice thanked his planning staff as well as other employees, who he said have demonstrated “great camaraderie” in coming up with creative solutions to educate students in this trying time.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI