Johnston City High School

Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Anna Clark

Hometown: Pittsburg

Parents: Lenny and Crystal Clark of Pittsburg

College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, elementary education 

Taylor Cockfield, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Eric and Andrea Joyner of Marion

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine

Lane Davis

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: Dave and Samantha Davis of Johnston City

College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business education

Kyleigh Hermetz, salutatorian

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: David and Cindy Hermetz of Johnston City

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, mathematics

Halle McBride

Hometown: Johnston City

Parents: David and Lisa McBride of Johnston City

College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, speech pathology

Nolan Murrah, co-valedictorian

Hometown: Pittsburg

Parents: Brian and Andria Murrah of Pittsburg

College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, associate of arts degree

