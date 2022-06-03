Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Anna Clark
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Lenny and Crystal Clark of Pittsburg
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, elementary education
Taylor Cockfield, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Eric and Andrea Joyner of Marion
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-medicine
Lane Davis
Hometown: Johnston City
People are also reading…
Parents: Dave and Samantha Davis of Johnston City
College plans: John A Logan College in Carterville, business education
Kyleigh Hermetz, salutatorian
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: David and Cindy Hermetz of Johnston City
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, mathematics
Halle McBride
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: David and Lisa McBride of Johnston City
College plans: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, speech pathology
Nolan Murrah, co-valedictorian
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Brian and Andria Murrah of Pittsburg
College plans: John A. Logan College in Carterville, associate of arts degree