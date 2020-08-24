Kindergarten readiness improves for second straight year in Illinois

The latest report showed that 29 percent of the pupils entering kindergarten demonstrated readiness across all three developmental areas. That was up from 26 percent in 2018 and 24 percent in 2017, the first year of the program.

The report also showed there has been steady growth within each of the three development areas. The percentage of kindergartners demonstrating social and emotional readiness grew to 56 percent, up from 49 percent in 2017; 47 percent demonstrated readiness in language and literacy development, up from 44 percent in 2017; and 35 percent demonstrated readiness in math, up from only 30 percent in 2017.

That same report also showed that 37 percent of last year’s kindergartners failed to show readiness across any of the three developmental areas. Still, that number was down from 39 percent in 2018 and 42 percent in 2017.

There were significant disparities between various racial and socio-economic groups, although some progress has been made.

For example, among pupils who qualify for free or reduced-price meals, only 20 percent demonstrated readiness across all three categories, although that was up from 18 percent in 2018 and 16 percent in 2017.