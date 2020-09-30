Little Johnson County school on the hill wins big national award for student success

Aside from overall improvements, low-income students and those with individualized education plans, or IEPs, required by law for any student with an identified disability, made huge year-over-year testing gains. For instance, in 2018, 76% of students with an IEP did not meet expectations in reading — and no students in this category tested proficient. By the following year, only 19% did not meet expectations, and 19% tested proficient. For low-income students, only 9% tested proficient in 2018, compared to 30% meeting or exceeding expectations in 2019.

Teachers, Fritch said, were determined to make this happen.

“Whenever our scores were lower, I think the teachers were all like, ‘Wow, this isn’t our school. This isn’t what we do here at our school. This isn’t what our school is known for.’ So then we realized, hey, we’ve got to step our game up and get back to where we are known for being,” Fritch said. “That’s when we all started really going that extra mile to make sure the students were getting what they should be getting and it paid off for us.”

Principal Candace Armstrong said word of the award last week rendered her speechless. She credited teachers and staff with all their hard work for making it happen.

“It’s a huge deal, especially for a small school like us,” she said.