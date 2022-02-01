Marion High School artist wins state competition. Again.

CARBONDALE — Kennadee Gabby only enrolled in art as a high school freshman because her twin sister Kassidee did. She did not consider herself artistic and really had no overwhelming interest in drawing, painting, sculpture or photography.

That was nearly four years ago and since then, not only has she become an artist, she has been recognized as one of the best in Illinois. Again and again.

Gabby, 17, recently was named the grand prize winner for the Illinois Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month design contest. Again. The Marion High School senior also won the contest as a junior. And as a sophomore, she won the high school division of the same competition.

As the winner, Gabby’s work will be used on posters as part of the March observance of Youth Art Month throughout the state. Again. Her work will be included in a statewide publication for art teachers. Again. It also will be judged in national completion. Again.

Her winning is no fluke, Marion High School art teacher Amber Akes said; each year’s contest is scored by a different panel of judges. Akes said not only was she surprised to learn her student had won again, so was Gabby. The judges were taken aback, too.

“They were very surprised when I talked to them and they were flabbergasted that she had won again,” Akes said. “Like us, they were amazed.”

Hundreds of entries from across the state were considered for the honor. Akes said to have a student be among the best three years in a row is very special.

In fact, Akes said Gabby, the daughter of Chad and Wendee Gabby of Marion, was reluctant to enter again. “I’ve already done it twice. They’re not going to pick me again,” Akes recalled her student saying.

But they did pick her. Again.

“When I found out last year that I won, I was like ‘No way!’ I really did not expect it at all,” Gabby said. “To win again is so weird. This is amazing. It’s a great honor and makes me smile like crazy. I can’t even put it into words,” she said.

Her winning entry in the contest themed “Dreams,” is a colored pencil portrait as well as a splattered paint technique. In addition to having her work featured on the posters and advancing to national competitions, Gabby receives an art supply gift certificate. Her school also receives free art supplies.

She said her time in Akes’ class has changed her perspective on both herself and art.

“I think it was my sophomore year when I realized I really liked doing this and that this was kind of my thing,” she added.

Gabby has taken her skills outside the classroom as well, designing earrings and other pieces of jewelry which she sells online at a local retailer.

She said she plans attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the fall, majoring in art.

“Art is really in every aspect of my life. I don’t know where I could go in life without doing art and be happy,” she said. “I’ve discovered that I have an amazing gift.”

