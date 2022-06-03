Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Chase Altug
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Bulent Altug and Jodi Bryant of Marion
College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, study physics
Chase Austin
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Patrick and Dee Austin of Marion
College plans: Centre College in Kentucky, economics and finance
Margaux Bruce
Hometown: Marion
Parents: BW and Jerianne Bruce of Marion
College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, business
Ashley Caravello
Hometown: Pittsburg
Parents: Lynn Marks and Stephen Caravello of Pittsburg
College plans: Attend Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri; computer science
Audrey Ide
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Jim and Patty Ide of Marion
College plans: University of Florida in Gainesville, engineering
Noah Walters
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Seth and Sharon Walters of Marion
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting