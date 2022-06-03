 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion High School

  • 0

Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Chase Altug

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Bulent Altug and Jodi Bryant of Marion

College plans: University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, study physics

Chase Austin

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Patrick and Dee Austin of Marion

College plans: Centre College in Kentucky, economics and finance

Margaux Bruce

Hometown: Marion

Parents: BW and Jerianne Bruce of Marion

People are also reading…

College plans: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, business

Ashley Caravello

Hometown: Pittsburg

Parents: Lynn Marks and Stephen Caravello of Pittsburg

College plans: Attend Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri; computer science

Audrey Ide

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Jim and Patty Ide of Marion

College plans: University of Florida in Gainesville, engineering

Noah Walters

Hometown: Marion

Parents: Seth and Sharon Walters of Marion

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, accounting

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are lining up and you can see them without a telescope

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News