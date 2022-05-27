Meera Komarraju: Advancing human knowledge: SIU Carbondale’s College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences is at the forefront

Science is a constant process of asking questions and seeking answers — an endeavor that is pursued passionately by the faculty, staff and students in the College of Agricultural, Life, and Physical Sciences (CALPS).

Answering big questions

CALPS faculty obtain an abundance of highly competitive grants every year that provide funding to explore the answers to the questions facing society. From feeding the world to curing cancer, from pushing the envelope with drone technologies to the development of new fuels, materials, and beyond, all these are researched right here in Southern Illinois through CALPS.

The grant revenue that is generated supports both graduate and undergraduate students as they receive training in answering such questions themselves. Our highly accomplished faculty have received recognition with many awards from national and international organizations.

Student opportunities

Formed just under two years ago, CALPS comprises six schools, including Agricultural Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical and Biomolecular Sciences, Earth Systems and Sustainability, Forestry and Horticulture, and Physics and Applied Physics. These schools prepare students for bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees as well as certificates.

The Fermentation Science Institute and University Farms offer experiential learning opportunities for students and the School of Medicine faculty offer the popular B.S. degree in physiology through CALPS. Students enhance their education by gaining practical skills as they actively engage in undergraduate research, presentation and publication opportunities and get involved in their areas of interest. By hosting events like the Registered Student Organizations Fair and BBQ in the fall, we build a community atmosphere for our students, faculty and staff.

Community engagement

In addition to formal education, CALPS’s outreach efforts bring agriculture and science to schoolchildren and the public.

Every summer, field days at our farms gives interested community members a chance to experience the research that engages and fascinates our faculty. The Sustainable Farm holds summer workshops on vegetable planting, flower arranging, and other topics, and sells fresh produce from our gardens.

We are excited to host events accompanying major happenings such as the solar eclipse in 2017 and are preparing for the 2024 solar eclipse in Carbondale. We regularly host STEM University for Scouts, fishing events for youth, assist with regional and state science fairs, and have thousands of FFA students on campus every year — and enjoy collaborating with our many community stakeholders in promoting the agricultural, life and physical sciences.

Science and agriculture are closely linked and changing rapidly in our modern world. CALPS faculty, staff and students continue to bring new opportunities to Southern Illinois. It is an exciting journey, and we invite members of the Southern Illinois community to join us!

Meera Komarraju is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

