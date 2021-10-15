Meera Komarraju: Live theater performance - Exceptional shows by SIU School of Theater and Dance

Live theater is returning to the SIU stage this year! The School of Theater and Dance will be presenting a three-show season in the McLeod Theater as well the annual Big Muddy New Play Festival in the Christian H. Moe Laboratory Theater. The season opens with “The World Goes Round,” Oct. 7 through 10. From “Cabaret” to “Chicago,” this review of the works of the famed composer and lyricist team of John Kander and Fred Ebb, will welcome audiences back to the McLeod with an array of unforgettable classics. On Oct. 16, new theater majors will be introduced to the SIU audience through our free public presentation, “New Faces,” in the Moe Lab Theater, a product of the Freshman Theater Seminar. Next up, on Dec. 2 through 5, is the Noel Coward classic comedy “Hay Fever.” Spring semester includes the Big Muddy New Play Festival Feb. 24 through 27 and “Lucky Stiff,” book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; Music by Stephen Flaherty.

Student Creative Activity

School of Theater and Dance students are excited to be back performing for live audiences working alongside faculty directors, designers, technical directors, and choreographers. This year’s season will feature the work of 12 MFA graduate candidates completing either qualifying or thesis projects through these productions. Additionally, two new faculty, Robert Anderson and Mathew Williams, assistant professors of practice, bring with them their rich professional experience that is enhancing student learning in the classroom and in the production studio.

Robert Anderson brings expertise with designing custom automation effects utilizing readily available low-cost components to the classroom. Working with graduate technical direction and lighting design students in the Advanced Design and Production class, projects are yielding practical applications for the season’s productions. This includes a miniature control interface that allows a portable light source to receive signals from the McLeod Theater’s lighting console.

Learning from Professionals

Matthew Williams is connecting entertainment industry professionals with students through a series of Zoom guest speaker appearances in classes. Students in Stage Management, Audition Techniques, and Movement for the Actor classes will have the opportunity interact with working professional actors, directors, stage managers, casting directors and more. These sessions will be open to all College of Arts and Media students as well as those in the respective courses. Nine different speakers are scheduled including Karen Carpenter, whose Broadway production stage manager credits include: Joe Turner’s “Come and Gone,” “Les Misérables” and “Sunset Boulevard.” Victoria Clark, Tony award winner for her performance in “The Light in the Piazza,” will also speak.

Connecting the classroom to the performance laboratory is essential to the academic mission of the School of Theater and Dance. With the return of live performances and infusion of new teaching talent, we welcome a stimulating year of learning and practicing the theatrical arts.

Meera Komarraju is the provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0