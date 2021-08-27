Meera Komarraju: School of Education reconnects with the Southern Illinois region

Educators Rising

To promote interest in education as a career, the School of Education is partnering with Shawnee Community College, John A. Logan College, and nine area high schools as part of an Illinois State Board of Education-funded Education Career Pathways grant. This grant aims to develop high school students’ interest in education as a viable career, prepare them for postsecondary education, and engage them in hands-on teaching-related activities led by the Educators Rising programs at the high school.

Fifty Educators Rising students from six high schools visited the School of Education in early May. This fall plans are afoot to invite area superintendents and high school principals to discuss the promotion of education careers among high school students, and the diverse pathways leading to a career in education. The School of Education was excited to offer the popular Challenge to Excellence summer camp this past July and about 15 high school students and four camp counselors participated in a variety of academic and recreational activities throughout the week-long residential camp at SIUC.

Partnerships