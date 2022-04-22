Meera Komarraju: SIU Carbondale’s annual SI Music Festival is around the corner

This summer, professional singers and instrumentalists from across the United States converge in Southern Illinois to perform orchestral and chamber music, opera, jazz and educational programs, along with select SIU faculty and students. The 18th annual Southern Illinois Music Festival is organized under the expert artistic direction of SIU Carbondale’s School of Music Professor Ed Benyas and runs from June 6-26, 2022.

Operas, orchestral concerts, chamber music

Highlights include Richard Strauss’ iconic opera, “Salomé,” never before performed in Southern Illinois. Two performances of this seminal work, with soprano Amy Shoremount-Obra in the title role and featuring Salomé’s famous “Dance of the Seven Veils” and the head of John the Baptist on a silver platter, anchor the festival on Saturday and Tuesday nights, June 18 and 21.

In addition to the opera, there will be large orchestral concerts in Carterville and Marion on Friday evenings, Dvořák’s Cello Concerto and Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony on June 17; Schumann’s Konzertstuck, a Ukrainian melody and Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony. This festival concludes with a free admission all-American patriotic concert at Marion High School (including music to celebrate John Williams’ 90th birthday) on Sunday afternoon.

Interspersed among these large-scale programs will be a wealth of chamber music from the 18th to the 21st centuries, including under-represented composers as well as the classics, performed by wind trios, string quartets, wind and brass quintets, and more.

Jazz and education programs throughout the region

The music festival will present popular Jive with Jazz and Klassics for Kids (admission free) events at venues around the region. All in just three weeks!

An American Guild of Organists Recital (admission free) featuring Michael Hey on Monday, June 6, at Shryock Auditorium kicks off the festival, with suggested donations that night to support the Survivor Empowerment Center of Southern Illinois (an annual SIFest beneficiary). In addition to Shryock Auditorium, festival venues include Carterville High School, Marion High School, Murphysboro High School, ArtSpace304, First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, Lutes Gallery in the University Museum, Episcopal Church of Cairo and the Anna Arts Center.

All artists and staff will be fully vaccinated, and patrons are politely encouraged to be as well. Check out the complete details on the artists and performances at SIFest.com.

To attend

Tickets to most festival events are $20 for general admission and $10 for students of any age ($25 and $10 for the opera and symphonies). Tickets are always available at the door or in advance by mail using the order form on the SIFest brochure. In this phase of the pandemic, as we struggle in returning to normal audience sizes and ticket revenues, any additional contributions to support the Southern Illinois Music Festival would be much appreciated (payable by check to the SIU Foundation sent to Edward Benyas at the SIU School of Music). WSIL-TV will record for subsequent broadcast one of the “Salomé” performances on its Heroes and Icons channel.

Meera Komarraju is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

