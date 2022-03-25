Meera Komarraju: SIU Carbondale’s Honors Program students learn, lead and serve

If there is something we have learned from the global pandemic, it is the need for higher education to breach the boundaries between academic disciplines. Our University Honors Program offers students the opportunity to engage with some of the most complex problems facing us today.

Modeled after a small liberal arts and sciences college that exists within a comprehensive research university, the honors program mentors each student to combine their academic passions with community engagement.

Interdisciplinary learning

The honors curriculum fosters habits of enquiry across disciplinary walls. Our students combine majors and minors in ways that fit their unique strengths. For instance, a zoology major may be minoring in art or theater.

The foundations of the curriculum are the honors seminar classes that fulfill general education requirements. Faculty bring their research and creative practice to introduce students to how particular disciplines, methods and approaches address enduring and pressing questions.

Some of our seminars cluster around a theme, and this year’s theme is, “The State of Climate Emergency: The Earth and Us.”

Leading the way

Honors students’ accomplishments have received a host of recognitions. For example, the last three years have brought in three National Science Foundation Graduate Fellowships and one NSF REU (Research Experiences for Undergraduates) award as well as a Boren Scholarship and a Goldwater Scholar award.

Our students are also winning recognition in honors-specific competitions. Erica Sterns won the Honors Council of the Illinois Region Margaret Messer Student Research Grant (2021) to complete her podcast, “Atypical Truth,” dedicated to parents and caretakers of those with disabilities.

David Hernandez joined a cohort of nationally selected students in the Delta Scholars Program (2021), a collaboration between the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University and Harvard University. Led by experts, Delta Scholars study challenges facing Mississippi and the ways those lessons may apply elsewhere.

Serving the community

You will find honors students volunteering in myriad locations around town. This semester, honors-sponsored service engagements include tutoring and mentoring children in K-8 in the Saluki Scholars in Action program; packing food for children at Gum Drops; working in the organic farm, All Seasons; and volunteering at Touch of Nature and Keep Carbondale Beautiful.

These opportunities to engage and serve the community have strengthened our civic connections and partnerships and instilled a service orientation within our students.

Meera Komarraju is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

