Meera Komarraju: SIU prepares well-rounded students with newly formed college

The new College of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics (ECTM), formed last July, houses six schools including three engineering alongside technology, computing and mathematics.

Centered around lifelong success, the curriculum engages students into multi-pronged, interdisciplinary education paradigms, including hands-on design experience, along with applied background in mathematics/statistics, coupled with computing.

ECTM faculty conduct research ranging from embedded systems to cyber systems, big data to machine learning, power plants to renewable energy, biomechanics to advanced manufacturing, water resources management to environmental engineering, and other exciting engineering and technological subjects. The faculty bring these insights to classrooms, training students to develop solutions for their senior design projects and participate in various registered student organizations (RSOs).

Student clubs

Student design clubs are among nineteen RSOs in the college, and their activities reflect the hands-on skills that students develop.

For instance, the concrete canoe design team, whose students are from civil engineering program, build canoes out of a heavy material such as concrete, often winning competitions for their efforts. Students in a majority of student design clubs come from multiple programs in the college and work together on interdisciplinary projects.

ECTM Saluki Formula Racing and Rover teams design and fabricate international competition-ready vehicles. The teams are typically composed of students majoring in mechanical/electrical/computer engineering, computer science and other fields.

The members use lessons learned in the classroom, skills shared and taught by team members from other disciplines, and their collective passion to create designs that compete and win high honors among world-class international teams.

Award-winning teams

Recently, a team of SIU students including a majority from ECTM was named among the finalists for the US Department of Energy’s (US DOE) Solar District Cup, where students will design systems that integrate solar energy and its storage for a real-world application, developing skills essential for clean energy with full consideration of financial savings.

The ECTM Robotics team won the NASA contest to design mining robots for the moon. The robot designed was capable of avoiding obstacles, mining through a layer of dust and extracting gravel and ice from beneath the moon’s surface.

A team of SIU students from information technology, computer science, and other fields participated in another US DOE sponsored CyberForce Competition and ranked 13th among 120 teams across the nation.

Our students embrace opportunities for team/group work that provides them with real-world applications of classroom knowledge, interdisciplinary learning, training in technical and non-technical communication, building lifelong friendships and creating career opportunities.

“This is an exciting time for the newly formed college and we are working towards building a reputable college with student success in engineering, computing, technology, and mathematics,” says Dean Xiaoqing “Frank” Liu.

The college of Engineering, Computing, Technology, and Mathematics is certainly on a positive and upward trajectory and its enrollment is reflecting swift surges.

Meera Komarraju is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

