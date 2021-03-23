Meera Komarraju: SIU’s liberal arts programs innovate during the pandemic

At the School of Music, one thing is clear: the show must go on. In this year of pandemic, the School of Music has shifted its traditional concert experience from Shryock Auditorium to your living room.

This past semester, all concerts, recitals, and student convocations were livestreamed on YouTube and other digital platforms. The man behind capturing these performances is Gary Griffith, staff recording engineer who has overseen numerous recording sessions and countless livestreamed performances. He also oversaw the development of a low-latency Dante network that allows real-time collaboration between faculty and students while being in different rooms of Altgeld Hall.

“It has been inspiring to see our talented faculty create virtual learning experiences with these tools,” said Griffith. “Far from a quick fix, these technologies will only serve to enhance the creative experience for both faculty and students going forward."

You can catch all of the School of Music performances on its YouTube page, including “Mexicali Nose" performed by the SIU Studio Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Richard Kelley.