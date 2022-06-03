 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meridian High School

Meridian High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Tala Abukhdair

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Mohammad Abukhdair and Nada Abukhdair of Mounds

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to university, Orthodontics/Optometry

Keairra Fitzgerald

Hometown: Mounds

Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald of Mounds

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences

Brian Hamilton

Hometown: Mounds

Parent: Tina Blake of Mounds

College plans: Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio; graphic design/theater. 

Shantell Tompkins, valedictorian

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Crystal Edwards and Sterling Tompkins of Mounds

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; fashion design.

Kyre Webb, salutatorian

Hometown: Mounds

Parents: Kyre Webb and Onika Webb of Mounds

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, computer science

Janyia Williams

Hometown: Pulaski  

Parents: Robert Williams of Pulaski and Wilma Vaughn of Mounds

College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to a university, major undecided

