Meridian High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Tala Abukhdair
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Mohammad Abukhdair and Nada Abukhdair of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to university, Orthodontics/Optometry
Keairra Fitzgerald
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald of Mounds
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, biological sciences
People are also reading…
Brian Hamilton
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Tina Blake of Mounds
College plans: Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio; graphic design/theater.
Shantell Tompkins, valedictorian
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Crystal Edwards and Sterling Tompkins of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; fashion design.
Kyre Webb, salutatorian
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Kyre Webb and Onika Webb of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, computer science
Janyia Williams
Hometown: Pulaski
Parents: Robert Williams of Pulaski and Wilma Vaughn of Mounds
College plans: Shawnee Community College in Ullin, transfer to a university, major undecided