Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Ellee Doerr
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Rebecca and Brett Doerr of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-dental
Malorie Gill
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Lisa Gill and Ronnie Gill of Murphysboro
College plans: Western Illinois University in Macomb, pre-optometry
Emmalee Hansil
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Cindy and Troy Hansil of Murphysboro
People are also reading…
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary education, science
Alexis Fletcher
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Lisa and Jayson Fletcher of Murphysboro
College plans: University of Evansville in Indiana, business
Carlee Pullis
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Elaine and Dan Pullis of Murphysboro
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, elementary education
Lilly Rudolph
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Lori Reiman of Murphysboro
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business