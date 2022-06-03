 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murphysboro High School

Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Ellee Doerr

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Rebecca and Brett Doerr of Murphysboro

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, pre-dental

Malorie Gill

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Lisa Gill and Ronnie Gill of Murphysboro

College plans: Western Illinois University in Macomb, pre-optometry

Emmalee Hansil

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Cindy and Troy Hansil of Murphysboro

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary education, science

Alexis Fletcher

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Lisa and Jayson Fletcher of Murphysboro

College plans: University of Evansville in Indiana, business

Carlee Pullis

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parents: Elaine and Dan Pullis of Murphysboro

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, elementary education

Lilly Rudolph

Hometown: Murphysboro

Parent: Lori Reiman of Murphysboro

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business

