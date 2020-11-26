New president says Shawnee Community College is the ‘light on the hill' in a struggling area

Taylor said he wants to give faculty and staff the tools to adapt to what students want. That includes creating an environment that encourages risk-taking and entrepreneurship.

While he has lots of ideas for improvement, Taylor said what has impressed him most about Shawnee during his early days on the job is the quality of the workforce.

“The employees at the college are tremendously positive right now,” he said. “That’s not always the case when you go into a community college … They really want to do a great job serving students. They’re willing to try all kinds of things to be successful in doing that.”

As an example, he said it was brought to his attention that student services employees sent hand-written notes to prospective students prior to the start of the fall semester to remind them about important deadlines, such as those for financial aid. That sort of personal touch goes a long way in building bonds between the school and students, he said.

Taylor comes to Shawnee Community College from Oakland Community College in Michigan, where he served a campus president and chief operating officer for two of the system's largest campuses: Auburn Hills and Orchard Ridge.