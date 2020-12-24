New SIU Swine Center manager focuses on the value of pigs

“Pigs are very similar to people in other ways — like a 3-year-old human child,” Prus said. “Very intelligent. If they can get their noses on it, they’ll figure it out. There is a lot of hands-on research for students here now. And they’re also great for any student to study, because they require a lot of discipline and critical thinking. It’s all about paying attention. It’s all about observation. What you see, smell, hear and even sometimes just the taste of the air — the key to farming pigs is to pay attention to all of the small details, and the big picture, at the same time.”