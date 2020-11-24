Pandemic intensifies challenges for rural students and teachers

“We worry that staff will be overwhelmed with all they need to do,” Buckton said.

Voice for schools

Sandlin said he is fearful that many senators and legislators in Jefferson City, Missouri or Washington, D.C. have never been in public schools. He wants them to know that even with resource restrictions and other challenges, rural schools “do an outstanding job” preparing kids with personal and social skills making them college and/or work ready.

Rural school districts have taken on more duties during the pandemic, including contact tracing and other tasks county health departments may do in larger communities. Such things also add costs, he said.

Sandlin worries about older buildings and upkeep of facilities.

Sandlin is also concerned when he hears the call from Washington to consolidate small rural school districts to save money. Some Missouri districts have under 30 students, others thousands, but all are centers of community life there. Sandlin said he believes if two smaller districts see it in their best to combine, it is a good approach, but it should be led by them, not legislated from afar.

“The idea that one size fits all is nonsense,” he said.

The lack of understanding that some urban legislators have about rural schools used to make Ardrey angry, now he says he sees it as a lack of information and a teaching opportunity.