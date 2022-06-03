 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pinckneyville Community High School

Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kylie Harvey 

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Kathleen and Alex Heine of Pinckneyville

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing

Chloe Loos

Hometown: Cutler

Parents: Pete and Tracy Loos of Cutler

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing

Daisi Mucha

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: John and Betti Mucha of Pinckneyville

College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary social studies education

Cheyanne Pauley

Hometown: Tamaroa

Parents: Jason and Jennifer Pauley of Tamaroa

College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, atmospheric science

Jessie Pyatt 

Hometown: Pinckneyville

Parents: Robert and Nicole Pyatt of Pinckneyville

College plans: College, undecided; pre-veterinary medicine

Lily Tanner

Hometown: Coulterville

Parents: Jon and Sara Tanner of Coulterville

College plans: Baylor University, Waco, Texas; data science

