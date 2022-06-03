Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kylie Harvey
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Kathleen and Alex Heine of Pinckneyville
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Chloe Loos
Hometown: Cutler
Parents: Pete and Tracy Loos of Cutler
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, nursing
Daisi Mucha
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: John and Betti Mucha of Pinckneyville
College plans: Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, secondary social studies education
Cheyanne Pauley
Hometown: Tamaroa
Parents: Jason and Jennifer Pauley of Tamaroa
College plans: University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, atmospheric science
Jessie Pyatt
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Robert and Nicole Pyatt of Pinckneyville
College plans: College, undecided; pre-veterinary medicine
Lily Tanner
Hometown: Coulterville
Parents: Jon and Sara Tanner of Coulterville
College plans: Baylor University, Waco, Texas; data science