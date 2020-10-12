Poshards create scholarship at John A. Logan College

Jo Poshard spent 20 of her 34 years in public education teaching third grade at Carterville Grade School. She serves as executive director of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children.

Glenn and Jo Poshard established The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children in 1999. The foundation has no paid staff members and operates on private donations. John A. Logan College provides office space for the foundation.

Jo Poshard stated that the longstanding relationship between the couple and the college is why they felt that it was the best place to start the scholarship.

"It has been a great privilege for us to partner with John A. Logan College and our foundation for abused children for nearly 22 years," Jo Poshard said. "Glenn served as the assistant to the president in 1999, and now as a member of the board of trustees. Through these partnerships, we have enjoyed our work with this excellent institution, and we look forward to providing additional support in the future for this scholarship and the students who will benefit from these funds."