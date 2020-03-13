Pritzker closes schools statewide for 2 weeks

“This is a scary time, but please know that we are here to do anything and everything we can to help our schools and our students get through this crisis,” she said.

School districts will not be subject to penalties because of the closure, and it will not affect school funding, according to the governor’s office.

Officials also advised against panic and hoarding of resources, but continued to impress the importance of washing hands, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and staying home when ill. The virus is most widely spread by droplets of saliva and mucus, according to officials.

“We are trying to reserve our resources … our protective gear — gloves and masks — save those for the health care workers who are on the frontlines, who are at the greatest risk of infection and who need to continue working through this situation,” Ezike said.

The positive test results are centered in northern Illinois, and about 30 percent of them are from community spread, according to IDPH, which means spread without contact with a known carrier or without visiting a known affected area.

Pritzker said because of this, the whole state must be prepared.