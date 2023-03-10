Lorie LeQuatte, Regional Superintendent of Schools in ROE 21, remains concerned about the teacher shortage that is affecting schools in Southern Illinois.

The Regional Office of Education (ROE) 21 includes Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties, and serves 22 school districts in total.

On Friday, LeQuatte talked about a recent survey on the teacher shortage by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) with Travis Akin of Catalyst Partners and Monica Schram, regional communications manager of ROE 21.

The survey found that:

80% of superintendents say they have a teacher shortage.

90% say the shortage is as bad as or worse than the previous school year.

94% have the same or fewer applicants for open positions as last school year.

85% say they have a substitute teacher shortage crisis.

60% believe their district is adequately funded under the state’s evidence-based funding.

“In our districts, we have 49 open positions. That’s better than in northern districts,” LeQuatte said.

The IARSS survey also asked about possible solutions to the teacher shortage and found support for some common sense solutions, including:

78% recommended increasing funding for the Teacher Retirement System.

72% recommend offering additional scholarships and waivers to teaching candidates.

89% say increasing the number of days retired teachers can substitute without affecting their retirement helped with recruitment and retention.

84% say increasing substitute teachers’ days to 120 per year helped with recruitment and retention.

75% say supporting high school students pursuing education degrees through dual credit courses helped with recruitment and retention.

75% say partnering with a college or university for undergraduates pursuing education degrees helped with recruitment and retention.

LeQuatte spoke about efforts in ROE 21 that are helping to retain teachers and substitute teachers. She added that they are focusing on solutions.

One of those possible solutions is Educators Rising. The program offers a club for high school students that focuses on a career in education. Students take dual credit courses in education from a community college and get some classroom experience in their own school district. Upon entering college, they are enrolled in the school’s teacher education program.

The program serves as a pipeline that helps get high school students into education programs in college.

“We are trying to expand on that. Once students get into college, they go right into the teacher education program,” LeQuatte said.

LeQuatte said they are also focusing on people already working in the district who want to become teachers. She said they are working with SIU and other universities to provide a better streamlined process for students who are currently employed.

She added that some universities even give students some credit for their work experiences.

ROE 21 also started a Subs for Subs program. Potential substitute teachers get a day of training and lunch. This is helping to increase the availability of substitute teachers.

“I sat in on a recent Subs for Subs. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture brought a bag that had ideas for subs,” LeQuatte said.

LeQuatte said the program that allows people with at least 60 hours of college or degrees that offer teaching options will expire soon. There are bills in the Illinois legislature to expand the program until 2028 or to make the program permanent.

They have also filed a request that would allow retired teachers to teach 150 days per school year without affecting their retirement income. Currently, a retired teacher can only teach for 120 days. LeQuatte said the school year is 180 days.

They are also working on the Teacher Retirement System. The system now has three tiers. In the first tier, teachers could retire at age 55. In the third tier, they must be 67 to retire.

“They should get back into a reasonable age,” LeQuatte said.

She said it is important to change the perception of teaching, too and that we need to communicate the positive rather than complain about what's happening.

LeQuatte said people are able to easily leave the teaching profession for another job, especially if they are teaching high school.

To help, ROE is working on a mentoring program for young or new teachers. They are paired with experienced teachers who serve as mentors.

For more information about a teaching career, visit www.roe21.org.