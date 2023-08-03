INA — Rend Lake College was recently awarded a $516,169 state grant through the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce Program (PATH). The grant will provide funding to remove barriers for students in specific programs, help fund a CTE Recruiter, and support success coaching for Allied Health students at RLC.

“At a time when health care workers are in high demand, the PATH grant money will allow us to serve more students in our community,” said Emily DeForest, RLC’s CTE mentor and success coach. “We are grateful for the opportunity. We look forward to providing our students with the resources they need to reach their goals.”

In addition to providing support services, RLC plans to use the grant funds to host a pre-apprenticeship program in summer 2024 related to health care careers and numerous community outreach events throughout its college district. The grant also includes tuition assistance for CNA, EMT-Basic and the Nursing 1212 course.

“We are thrilled that this grant provides us with the opportunity to purchase tools that will enhance our Allied Health programs,” said Kim Wilkerson, RLC Associate Vice President of Career Technical Education and Student Support. “We have purchased a Dissector Anatomy Table which provides complete 3D and cross-sectional anatomical reference materials.”

For more information, visit https://info.rlc.edu/path.