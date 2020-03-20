Rend Lake College campus closes; classes go remote for rest of semester

Rend Lake College in Ina announced Friday that as part of its coronavirus response, it is closing its campus to all individuals except security and "necessary physical plant inspection of equipment," according to a statement from President Terry Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said those personnel still on campus will be stationed "at a bare minimum to accomplish only their fundamental objectives."

No one is allowed on campus without permission from an associate vice president or higher. All previous permissions must be re-established, he said, after evaluating whether they are absolutely necessary.

All employees should move to completely remote and online work, he said. All instruction will be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester.

"We will continue to work with faculty on creative ways to deliver educational outcomes for laboratory portions of the curriculum," he said.

RLC is posting COVID-19 updates at rlc.edu.

— The Southern

