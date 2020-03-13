Rend Lake College extending spring break, moving classes online

INA — Rend Lake College is extending spring break a week and moving classes online in a precautionary measure in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision follows a similar response from public colleges across the state and country in an effort to reduce risk of spreading the infection.

The extra week of spring break will give faculty, staff and administration time to work though the logistics of moving most classes to its online platform.

The college said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. “This is for the time being, and we will continue to evaluate when we can return to face-to-face instruction,” the college said in a statement posted to its website.

Additional instructions may be provided for students in classes that include labs or clinicals on a case-by-case basis, the college said.

Additionally, the college is canceling all on-campus events at this time, unless otherwise noted. The school’s main campus in Ina, as well as satellite campuses in Mount Vernon and Pinckneyville, will remain open at this time, as well as the RLC Foundation Children’s Center.