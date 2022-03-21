 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College receives $31,000 for automotive scholarship endowment

rend lake college donation

The Automotive Parts & Services Association of Illinois presents a $31,000 donation for the creation of an automotive scholarship endowment at Rend Lake College. Pictured from left: Kay Zibby-Damron, RLC Foundation CEO; Al Martin of the Illinois APSA; RLC Auto Tech Professor Nigel Thompson and Automotive Professor Shannon Perkins; and Gabriele Farner, Dean of Applied Science and Technology.

 Provided

INA, IL – Rend Lake College recently received a sizable gift to help drive the next generation of automotive professionals.

The Automotive Parts & Services Association of Illinois recently donated $31,000 to create a scholarship endowment for RLC students in the Automotive Technology program.

RLC students looking to complete a degree or certificate in Automotive Technology will be eligible to apply for the new scholarships. At least $1,500 in scholarships will then be available each year, beginning with the 2023-24 term.

The APSA of Illinois is the state’s leading trade association that advocates for businesses and individuals in the automotive aftermarket industry.

“We are very grateful for the Illinois APSA chapter’s desire to help Rend Lake College students,” said Kay Zibby-Damron, Rend Lake College Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “This new perpetual scholarship will be a tremendous benefit to part-time and full-time students who are pursuing a certificate or degree in Automotive Technology. APSA understands the importance of creating opportunities for students to learn a skill and be ready to enter the workforce upon completion of the program. We certainly appreciate their generosity.”

