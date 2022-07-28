River Forest village president to discuss challenges, opportunities with SIU’s Paul Simon Institute

CARBONDALE – River Forest Village President Cathy Adduci is the next guest in the virtual Meet the Mayor series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Adduci will join John Shaw, institute director, for a conversation on Zoom at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. They will discuss Adduci’s private sector career, her policy agenda for River Forest, along with the community’s challenges and opportunities.

She has been village president since 2013 and previously served as a village board trustee for four years. A western suburb of Chicago, River Forest has a population of more than 11,000 and is home to Dominican University and Concordia University Chicago.

Adduci is on the board of directors for the Illinois Municipal League and is in rotation to become the organization’s president next year. She also serves on the boards for Thrive Counseling Center, Fenwick High School and the Erickson Institute. A retired executive vice president and general manager for Unisys Corp., Adduci also served as a trustee for Northern Illinois University.

“Cathy Adduci is one of the most respected and experienced municipal leaders in Illinois,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn about her extensive private sector experience, the role of a village president and her vision for River Forest.”

The event is free and open to the public; registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/events. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Adduci on their registration form or email them to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

Meet the Mayor is a series of virtual conversations in which the institute hosts interviews with Illinois’ municipal leaders.