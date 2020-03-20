RLC, SIC, JALC campuses close; classes go remote for rest of semester

Southern Illinois community colleges, in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order issued Friday afternoon, announced they are closing their campuses to the public.
Many have also announced that distance learning is in place through the rest of the semester.
Rend Lake College in Ina announced Friday that as part of its coronavirus response, it is closing its campus to all individuals except security and "necessary physical plant inspection of equipment," according to a statement from President Terry Wilkerson.
Wilkerson said those personnel still on campus will be stationed "at a bare minimum to accomplish only their fundamental objectives."
No one is allowed on campus without permission from an associate vice president or higher. All previous permissions must be re-established, he said, after evaluating whether they are absolutely necessary.
All employees should move to completely remote and online work, he said. All instruction will be delivered remotely for the remainder of the semester.
"We will continue to work with faculty on creative ways to deliver educational outcomes for laboratory portions of the curriculum," he said.
RLC is posting COVID-19 updates at rlc.edu.
Southeastern Illinois College is also offering only remote services for the rest of the spring semester.
The college in Harrisburg had planned to operate a WiFi hotspot that students could use from their cars; the college said it can no longer do this.
No one is allowed on the physical campus until further notice, according to a statement on SIC's website, except for staff essential to fundamental operations — and they are only allowed on campus with approval from the president, cabinet and security. Security will be on campus 24/7.
All campus operations will function remotely with varied resources to deliver instruction and services to students.
SIC is posting updates at sic.edu/coronavirus.
John A. Logan College posted a statement on its website Friday saying that all services will be provided remotely effective at 5 p.m. Saturday, when the governor's order goes into place. A future statement will be made about the resumption of services.
JALC's campus will be closed to the public. During this time, online instruction will continue uninterrupted, according to the statement.
JALC is posting updates at jalc.edu/covid19.