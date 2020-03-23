You are the owner of this article.
SCC presidential search nets 63 applicants; COVID-19 may alter selection timeline
Shawnee Community College

ULLIN — Shawnee Community College’s presidential search has netted 63 applicants, though the selection process may be delayed by the COVID-19 response.

SCC’s presidential search committee was scheduled to meet for a final time Tuesday to review submissions and work through a final voting process. But with Gov. J.B. Prtizker’s stay-home order issued Friday, the meeting has been postponed until at least after April 7, when restrictions are scheduled to be lifted, SCC said in a Monday news release.

The Shawnee College Board of Trustees will determine a new date to review candidate submissions at its next meeting on April 6. The board may also propose adjustments to the search process timeline.

Once a new timeline is approved, the search committee will recommend six candidates to the SCC Board of Trustees, which will then schedule interviews with the finalists.

Steve Heisner, a board trustee and chair of the search committee, said it bodes well for the college that so many people expressed interest in the job. The high interest is “no doubt because we have an extraordinary college with an extraordinary faculty, staff and student body that undergirds an exceptional program and culture,” he said.

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

