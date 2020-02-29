Scheduling mix-up sparks FFA interest for West Frankfort teen

WEST FRANKFORT — The move from urban Colorado to rural Illinois opened Michael Velazquez’s eyes in more ways than one.

FFA was virtually unknown to him before he got here. Now, he’s actively involved, serving as vice president of the chapter at Frankfort Community High School.

The organization long ago expanded its reach to subjects outside farming. That appeals to Velazquez, who has zero background in agriculture.

The introduction to FFA came by accident to Velazquez. A scheduling mix-up put him in a horticulture class taught by adviser Joshua Billingsley, who convinced him to join. He did, and liked it so much he decided to run for office. He hopes one of the legacies of the current makeup is a growth of enrollment.

“It has fallen over the decades. Not a lot of people even knew we have an FFA club,” he said. “Now, the word is getting out. We’re going to have an influx of people wanting to join. We’re going to start talking to junior high students.”

The school’s chapter has contracted over the years, as overall enrollment has taken a hit. Total enrollment at the Franklin County school has fallen from a high of more than 1,000 students to only about 600 today.