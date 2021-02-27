School districts in southeast Illinois struggle with teacher, substitute shortages

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But some students may need to repeat a grade, and as the district explores options for breaking math classes down into smaller classes of students at similar skill levels, several obstacles stand in the way.

“We don’t have the space or staff,” he said. “The is something that we will have to address next year, but it’s not just next year. We will be dealing with this for years to come.”

The southeast has also reported a significant struggle to maintain a pool of substitute teachers to manage classes during an instructor’s sick or off days.

According to LeQuatte, most substitutes who worked at her school districts in the past have been retired teachers. Now because of the potential hazard of COVID-19 to older persons, the pool of qualified substitutes has shrunk significantly.

“Our schools are beginning to hire full-time substitute teachers to help make sure we can cover when a teacher needs to take a day off,” she said. “We’ve seen our substitute teacher pay rise in some areas. … The districts are competing with one another on trying to find people, sharing résumés, we have a serious educator shortage.”