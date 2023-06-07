VIENNA — Johnson County residents might start seeing one of five new squad cars in their communities here soon.

School resource officers in Johnson County school districts received the hefty pieces of extra equipment from the Illinois Tollway Authority (ITA) to help them protect students in the county.

The Vienna City Police Department was able to secure the additional squad cars specifically for the school resource officer (SRO) program. The SRO program aids in the safety and security of Buncombe Grade School, Cypress Grade School, New Simpson Hill Grade School, Vienna Grade School and Vienna High School, in cooperation with the Vienna City Police Department.

Vienna City Police chief Jim Miller was able to get the vehicles through a program that made cars used by the Illinois Tollway Authority available after they are no longer needed by the ITA. The vehicles came fully equipped and only needed the addition of communication equipment.

“We are glad to get these cars to help with ensuring that the students in our community have additional safety. Our schools all have a lot of activity and traffic on a daily basis during the school year and being able to better equip the SRO program is a win for everyone,” Miller said.

Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School, was glad to see the addition of the vehicles to the program.

“We live in a great community and I am thankful for the peace that we all get to enjoy each day. The people of this community make that possible,” Stafford said.

He added that we all have watched as many things have happened in the world around us, such as shootings at both schools and malls.

“It is vitally important to be vigilant in making our students as safe as possible. The SRO program has been one aspect of school safety that is valuable in this effort. While we aren’t always able to achieve everything we want overnight, the work that has been done to acquire these cars is another step that continues the enhancement of this program and overall care for the kids and families in our community,” Stafford said.

Stafford explained that SROs are fully sworn, certified, law enforcement officers who have been affiliated with the police or sheriff’s department or both.

“We are grateful to the City of Vienna for their cooperation in making sure that our students and schools have SROs,” Stafford said.

The vehicles are expected to be in action as summer-related school activities get started and continue service as the regular school year starts back in August.

School Resource Officers Eileen Rochford, David Stewart, Jon Gulley and Jonathan Gearing will be utilizing the vehicles.