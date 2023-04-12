Multiple schools across the region went into lockdown mode on Wednesday after a sequence of individual calls claimed that there were active shooter threats happening at schools in Illinois - all of which were false.

Carbondale and Marion police departments both sent out press releases regarding reports of active shooters at Carbondale Community and Marion High Schools.

The Carbondale Police Department responded to a hoax call regarding an active shooter at Carbondale Community High School at 9:59 a.m. The School Resource Officer was present and additional officers arrived within two minutes, but no threats were discovered.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Marion Police Department’s (MPD) Dispatch Center received a call from an individual stating that six Marion High School students had been shot. Officers responded to the school and quickly learned that no incident had occurred at Marion High School. No student, teacher or visitor had been harmed in any way, and no suspicious person was currently or had been at the school.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday, an anonymous call to Mount Vernon police said there was an active shooter at Mount Vernon Township High School. School officials immediately followed procedures and called a code red lockdown for all students and staff. Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police immediately arrived to clear the building and ensure whether the threat was credible or not. School resumed in session on a code white with a heightened level of awareness and supervision.

Both police departments reported that “swatting” calls were made throughout the state. "Swatting” is a national trend in which a hoax regarding a false report of a school shooting is made.

CCHS Superintendent Daniel Booth said Illinois State Board of Education was reporting at least seven schools had been impacted across the state by 10:40 a.m.

“It's regrettable that schools become targets of such incidents, but we are grateful for the swift and serious action taken by the Carbondale Police to ensure the safety of students and staff. We extend our appreciation to the administration, teachers, students and staff for their cooperation during this time," Booth said.

He added that the response was real by both the police and the school, even though threat turned out to be a hoax.

Carbondale School District 95, the elementary district, initiated a lockdown as a precautionary measure after being notified of the incident at the high school. Parents of students in both districts received notifications from the schools.

“Despite it being a hoax call, we take every threat seriously and respond accordingly. Our officers acted swiftly and professionally to ensure the safety of all involved. I want to extend a special thank you to our School Resource Officer for her quick thinking and expertise in handling the situation,” Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said.

Disruptions from the calls were short. At 10:45 a.m., Carbondale Community High School resumed its usual activities.

Illinois State Police said a total of 21 schools had fake threats reported to police agencies by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Responders have not located any actual threat at the schools.

In addition to those mentioned above, they included schools in Murphysboro, Vienna, Eldorado, Centralia, Collinsville, Granite City, Champaign, Springfield, Chicago, Freeport, Aurora, Rockford, Dixon, Decatur, Bloomiongton, Jacksonville, Peoria and Pittsfield.

Marion police said an investigation into the incident is continuing.