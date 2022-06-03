 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sesser-Valier High School

Sesser-Valier High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Reagan Basso

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Chip and Erin Basso of Sesser

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business analytics

Jasmine Castillo

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Jennifer Castillo and Saul Castillo of Sesser

College plans: University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, history

Eli Schoenbaechler

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Kathryn and Todd Schoenbaechler of Sesser

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, major undecided

Emma Spence

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: John and April Spence of Sesser

College plans: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee; legal studies

Maggie Stacey

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: John and Teresa Stacey of Sesser

College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, hospitality and tourism

Maura White

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Greg and Stephanie White of Sesser

College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Spanish education

