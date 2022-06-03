Sesser-Valier High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Reagan Basso
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Chip and Erin Basso of Sesser
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, business analytics
Jasmine Castillo
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Jennifer Castillo and Saul Castillo of Sesser
College plans: University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, history
Eli Schoenbaechler
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Kathryn and Todd Schoenbaechler of Sesser
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, major undecided
Emma Spence
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: John and April Spence of Sesser
College plans: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee; legal studies
Maggie Stacey
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: John and Teresa Stacey of Sesser
College plans: Rend Lake College in Ina, hospitality and tourism
Maura White
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Greg and Stephanie White of Sesser
College plans: Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Spanish education