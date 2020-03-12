Shawnee CC extends spring break; other colleges to decide soon on coronavirus response

The event brought more than 30 top administrators together from around the state. It wasn’t planned in response to novel coronavirus concerns, but that dominated much of the discussion, he said. House said community college leaders from around the state were discussing their options and brainstorming the best response. He said that his campus would make a formal decision by the close of business Friday concerning whether classes can resume as planned on Monday.

On its website, Rend Lake College said the campus leadership is monitoring the situation, but no classes have been canceled at this time. “However, we have amplified our cleaning and disinfecting efforts and have begun contingency planning in the event classes should have to be cancelled,” the school’s notice says. If there is a closure that only lasts a few days, instructors and administrators would determine how to best make up content within the regularly scheduled semester. If there’s a cancellation for an extended period of time, it could become necessary to extend the semester to make up missed time, the college said.

Southeastern Illinois College likewise wrote in a notice on its website that its regular schedule remains in place, and no decision has been made to alter it. “That could change very quickly given this very fluid situation and ongoing meetings with state officials, even today,” it says.

All of the area’s community colleges encourage students and others to follow their websites for developing information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.