Shawnee CC extends spring break; other colleges to decide soon on coronavirus response

As Southern Illinois University Carbondale suspends on-campus classes, the region’s community colleges are also assessing their plans to respond to novel coronavirus concerns.
Shawnee Community College students were expected to return from spring break Monday, but interim President Kathleen Curphy announced Thursday that break would be extended another week. “The extension of this break will allow my team additional time to work with faculty and staff to evaluate our long-term solution for class delivery,” Curphy wrote in a letter to the Ullin campus community.
She said that the extension of the break will necessitate making up the time at the end of the semester. SCC spokesman Rob Betts said that a determination about whether classes need to move online, or can be held on-campus after the extended break, will be made on Friday morning. Curphy said that more information would be forthcoming, adding “I want to assure you we are working diligently to provide for your safety during this time.”
John A. Logan College in Carterville, Rend Lake College in Ina and Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg are also on spring break this week, but thus far have not issued plans to alter their schedules, which have students returning Monday. But all three of the campuses have issued public notices suggesting that decision could rapidly change.
John A. Logan President Ron House told The Southern early Thursday afternoon that college administrators plan to huddle Friday and decide whether they believe it’s necessary to extend spring break and/or move classes to an online format. A decision will be announced by close of business Friday, he said. House was in Normal on Thursday attending a meeting of the Illinois Community College Presidents Council.
The event brought more than 30 top administrators together from around the state. It wasn’t planned in response to novel coronavirus concerns, but that dominated much of the discussion, he said. House said community college leaders from around the state were discussing their options and brainstorming the best response. He said that his campus would make a formal decision by the close of business Friday concerning whether classes can resume as planned on Monday.
On its website, Rend Lake College said the campus leadership is monitoring the situation, but no classes have been canceled at this time. “However, we have amplified our cleaning and disinfecting efforts and have begun contingency planning in the event classes should have to be cancelled,” the school’s notice says. If there is a closure that only lasts a few days, instructors and administrators would determine how to best make up content within the regularly scheduled semester. If there’s a cancellation for an extended period of time, it could become necessary to extend the semester to make up missed time, the college said.
Southeastern Illinois College likewise wrote in a notice on its website that its regular schedule remains in place, and no decision has been made to alter it. “That could change very quickly given this very fluid situation and ongoing meetings with state officials, even today,” it says.
All of the area’s community colleges encourage students and others to follow their websites for developing information.
