Shawnee College names eight finalists in presidential search

ULLIN — Shawnee Community College has selected eight finalists in its search for a next president, and has set an ambitious goal to interview them all by mid-August.

Trustee Steve Heisner, who chairs the college's presidential search committee, said that the goal is to have final recommendations to the board by September, and a new president hired by year's end.

Heisner said the finalists were selected from a pool of 66 applicants from across the country. The position was advertised in the Chronicle of Higher Education and locally, he said.

Initially, the search committee winnowed the pool to nine candidates, but one individual withdrew from consideration citing personal reasons. Heisner said the 18-member search committee was pleased with the applicant pool. Now, the college is turning to scheduling interviews.

"Normally, that's not a big deal other than just getting people in," Heisner said. "But with the circumstances being what they are, it will be a bit more of a challenge."