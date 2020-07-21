Shawnee College names eight finalists in presidential search

ULLIN — Shawnee Community College has selected eight finalists in its search for a next president, and has set an ambitious goal to interview them all by mid-August.
Trustee Steve Heisner, who chairs the college's presidential search committee, said that the goal is to have final recommendations to the board by September, and a new president hired by year's end.
Heisner said the finalists were selected from a pool of 66 applicants from across the country. The position was advertised in the Chronicle of Higher Education and locally, he said.
Initially, the search committee winnowed the pool to nine candidates, but one individual withdrew from consideration citing personal reasons. Heisner said the 18-member search committee was pleased with the applicant pool. Now, the college is turning to scheduling interviews.
"Normally, that's not a big deal other than just getting people in," Heisner said. "But with the circumstances being what they are, it will be a bit more of a challenge."
Heisner said that search committee members believe it is imperative that candidates visit the campus for in-person interviews. That said, precautions will be taken because of COVID-19, he said. In-person interviews will be conducted in small groups. As well, the college will facilitate participation from other constituency groups and the larger community with forums held via Zoom.
The eight finalists include Kathleen Curphy, who was named the college's interim president last summer. The selected permanent president will follow Peggy Bradford, who stepped down in June 2019.
The candidates and a brief bio are below. Full biographies are available on Shawnee College's website.
Heather Bigard
Bigard is currently the executive vice president at Lake-Sumter State College, a public community college serving more than 5,000 students in central Florida. In her role, she provides strategic leadership to the areas of finance, facilities, information technology, institutional research and improvement, eLearning, human resources, athletics, financial aid, and security. She is also responsible for providing institution-wide leadership for strategic planning, employee development, and the recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bigard also serves as the chair of the Florida College System Council of Business Affairs and is a board member of the LifeStream Behavioral Center.
Denise Crews
Crews is the vice president for academic services at Richland Community College in Decatur. She is a first-generation college graduate and has spent 20 years dedicated to the mission of community colleges. She began her education career as a special education teacher in Metropolis. Crews also previously served as a director and associate dean at John A. Logan College.
She is a graduate of Vienna High School, has a bachelor of science and a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, and her doctorate is in Community College Leadership from the University of Illinois.
Kathleen Curphy
Curphy is the interim president at Shawnee Community College. Other titles she's held at SCC include provost, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and vice president for Customized Training and Workforce Development.
She has more than 25 years of experience as a two-year college administrator. Fifteen of those years have been at the senior level, where Curphy has provided executive-level leadership for rural and urban multi-campus institutions. She has also been a business owner and taken an active role in various business, civic and administrative organizations, serving on more than 20 boards.
Carry DeAtley
DeAtley most recently served as provost, interim president, and vice president of Instruction and Economic Development at Coastal Bend College in Beeville, Texas. She has worked in higher education since 1998.
She holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Argosy University in Sarasota, Florida; her dissertation focused on Appalachian women and community college success. DeAtley has served in a variety of senior administrative roles at several community colleges, including Central Alabama Community College, West Virginia Northern Community College and New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, West Virginia.
Paige Niehaus
Niehaus is the vice chancellor of Innovation and Student Success with the Wayne County Community College District in Detroit, Michigan. She was named to that position in July and previously served as provost for Strategic Initiatives and executive director of the Design Center.
Niehaus previously served as director for Workforce Development at Joliet Junior College. She earned a doctoral degree in Community College Leadership from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. She is also a Rotary Club member, serves as secretary and executive board member for a family oriented nonprofit and is vice president of the board of directors for the Grosse Pointe Public Library Foundation.
Richard Pagan
Pagan is the vice president for Academic Affairs at New River Community and Technical College in West Virginia. He has served in various administrative roles in higher education, including vice president of academic and student affairs, corporate senior vice president, campus director, division chair (dean), program coordinator, faculty, and military technical instructor. His military career expands more than 20 years of active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force. He attained the rank as a senior non-commissioned officer of master sergeant and during his military career achieved the highest certification under the Air Education and Training Command as a master instructor.
As a first-generation Hispanic college graduate, Pagan believes that people can transform their lives through education because education has transformed his life.
Scott Stallman
Stallman serves as vice president of Instruction at Lone Star College-Tomball, located in Houston’s northwest suburbs. Stallman completed his master's degree in Education at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2005 and his doctoral degree in Higher Education Administration at Illinois State University in 2015. His wife, Jennifer, is a Southern Illinois native.
Stallman is a 2019-2020 Aspen Presidential Fellow. He was one of 40 people chosen by the Aspen Institute to participate in this executive leadership program designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents and to examine and develop solutions for the most significant challenges currently facing community colleges. He spent the first decade of his career in the private sector, working for a variety of companies largely in the areas of employee training and talent acquisition.
Tim Taylor
Taylor most served Oakland Community College (OCC) as a campus president with progressive responsibilities as chief operating officer for the Michigan college's two largest campuses: Auburn Hills and Orchard Ridge.
He has also served as an associate vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at Oakland where he provided leadership and support to one of the largest technical and career programs in the Midwest. Prior to transitioning to Oakland, Taylor served as president of Frontier Community College, one of four community colleges in the Illinois Eastern Community College District. Taylor holds a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin, and a master's degree in science and vocational education from Southern Illinois University.
