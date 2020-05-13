You are the owner of this article.
Shawnee Community College announces virtual commencement
Pulaski County

Shawnee Community College announces virtual commencement

Shawnee Community College announced Wednesday that those graduating after spring or summer semester would be invited to participate in a virtual graduation ceremony in June, according to a news release from the school.

The celebration will be June 19 and will stream on the college social media platforms. The release stated that more details will come soon.

"A virtual celebration is certainly not the perfect solution, and I'm truly saddened that we won't be celebrating your accomplishments in person, surrounded by family and friends," SCC Interim President Kathleen Curphy said in the release. "Commencement is a genuine rite of passage — and as such, it cannot be fully experienced virtually."

SCC's virtual graduation ceremony will be an edited virtual commencement video, including names and photos of graduates that RSVP to the ceremony.

