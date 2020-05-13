Shawnee Community College announces virtual commencement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shawnee Community College announced Wednesday that those graduating after spring or summer semester would be invited to participate in a virtual graduation ceremony in June, according to a news release from the school.

The celebration will be June 19 and will stream on the college social media platforms. The release stated that more details will come soon.

"A virtual celebration is certainly not the perfect solution, and I'm truly saddened that we won't be celebrating your accomplishments in person, surrounded by family and friends," SCC Interim President Kathleen Curphy said in the release. "Commencement is a genuine rite of passage — and as such, it cannot be fully experienced virtually."

SCC's virtual graduation ceremony will be an edited virtual commencement video, including names and photos of graduates that RSVP to the ceremony.

— The Southern

