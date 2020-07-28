Shawnee Community College announces virtual president candidate forums

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shawnee Community College has announced dates for virtual public forums with the finalists in its search for a president.

A news release from the college says that due to COVID-19, SCC is holding the public forums via Zoom where college faculty, staff, administration and community members are invited to attend virtually.

The college’s human resources director, Emily Forthman, said in the release that these forums are being used to allow community members, students, faculty and staff the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and is also part of the board’s recruitment process. Dates for the forums run from July 29 to Aug. 13.

The college last week announced eight finalists to fill the position, which has been open since Peggy Bradford stepped down in June 2019.

For dates and Zoom access information, visit the college’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/ShawneeCommunityCollege.

— The Southern

