Shawnee Community College selects Tim Taylor as its next president

Taylor also has ties to Illinois. Prior to transitioning to Oakland, he served as president of Frontier Community College, one of four community colleges in the Illinois Eastern Community College District. Further, he is a Saluki, having earned a master’s degree in science and vocational education from Southern Illinois University. He holds a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin.

Taylor addressed the board and those attending the meeting virtually via Zoom in a brief speech following the vote on his selection.

He asked that the board accept his “sincere appreciation for bringing me into the Saints family.”

“It is clear your passion and commitment to the community sets a positive tone that I promise will be reflected in all my actions as your partner representative,” he said.