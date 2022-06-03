Shawnee High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Connor Benbrook
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Debra York and Dennis York of Wolf Lake
College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; nursing
Autumn Derossett
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Larry and Nicole Derossett of Wolf Lake
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, nursing
Alexis Miller, salutatorian
Hometown: Grand Tower
Parents: Sarah Kincaid and Craig Miller of Grand Tower
College plans: West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, automotive technology
Gabriella Smith, valedictorian
Hometown: Wolf Lake
Parents: Sabrina Jones and Willie Smith of Wolf Lake
College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, early childhood education