 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shawnee High School

  • 0

Shawnee High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Connor Benbrook

Hometown: Wolf Lake

Parents: Debra York and Dennis York of Wolf Lake

College plans: Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; nursing

Autumn Derossett

Hometown: Wolf Lake

Parents: Larry and Nicole Derossett of Wolf Lake

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, nursing

People are also reading…

Alexis Miller, salutatorian

Hometown: Grand Tower

Parents: Sarah Kincaid and Craig Miller of Grand Tower

College plans: West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah, automotive technology

Gabriella Smith, valedictorian

Hometown: Wolf Lake

Parents: Sabrina Jones and Willie Smith of Wolf Lake

College plans: Murray State University in Kentucky, early childhood education 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News