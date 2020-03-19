SIC cancels in-person classes for rest of spring term

Southern Illinois community colleges have updated their campus policies as social distancing efforts continue in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
SIC cancels in-person classes for the rest of the semester
Southeastern Illinois College announced Wednesday it is canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester, and will provide remote educational and operational services for the rest of the spring term.
According to a news release from SIC, students should expect communication from their instructors in the coming days, or they should contact their instructors for direction.
All classes will be delivered via alternate methods unless otherwise noted, the release states. Instructors have developed their delivery systems for distance learning, which may include online, phone conferencing, Zoom or Skype, and a variety of other methods to ensure learning takes place.
Career and technical education program instructors will contact students about how they will instruct those programs if required to do so. Some technical and allied health programs will be modified according to state agencies’ direction, such as nursing and cosmetology programs.
SIC remains in contact with state agencies and specialized accreditors to get guidance as to how it will transfer to a remote/alternate delivery model of education, according to the release.
Student and academic support services will continue online. Contact information for specific offices is available at www.sic.edu/directory.
Campus access is not allowed for students. Campus access for faculty and staff is still limited to essential needs only.
For students who need internet access, hot spot areas may be accessed by car in the north parking lot on SIC’s Harrisburg campus in front of the Learning Commons area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23. The days and times may change, so students needing this service are encouraged to visit sic.edu daily for updates. Students using the hot spot via the parking lot should leave a space between cars if possible and practice strong social distancing. No access to the building will be allowed. Only 50 cars may be allowed at a time due to capacity. Only automobiles with the current SIC parking sticker will be allowed to ensure service to currently enrolled students, according to the release. A map showing parking areas for the hot spot can be found at www.sic.edu/wifimap.
Registration for summer 2020 and fall 2020 will begin April 6. Web registration will be open and available through MySIC. Please direct any questions or inquiries to admissions@sic.edu for new students and advising@sic.edu for current students. High school counselors have been notified in detail about the school's registration plans. For help registering, visit: https://youtu.be/-kRxg2vk0co.
Dual credit questions may be answered by e-mailing kyla.burford@sic.edu.
Visit www.sic.edu/coronavirus for more updates.
RLC expects distance learning will remain in place for the rest of the semester
Rend Lake College President Terry Wilkerson said in a statement posted to the college's website Tuesday that "the current expectation is that we will continue with online instruction through the remainder of the semester." Students are advised to check in with their instructors with questions. Academic advisement appointments will be done over the phone for the next two weeks. All entrance testing is pushed back until after April 1, "at which time we will re-evaluate," Wilkerson wrote.
Physical education classes are being evaluated, but, Wilkerson wrote, "rest assured students will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control."
The Learning Resource Center is closed through the rest of March. Faculty and staff, except for those in essential functions, are encouraged to work remotely. Essential functions include requisitions, processing transcripts, payroll, sanitation and network upkeep and maintenance.
RLC also announced Thursday it has canceled this year's Culinary Showcase, which was set to run on Thursdays and Fridays from March 19 to May 8. All reservations have been canceled, according to a news release from the college. The college will refund tickets that had already been purchased; refunds should be processed within the next couple of weeks.
The school said on Wednesday that for students on a Nelnet payment plan, the next payment date has been extended from April 5 to April 20.
The college is posting updates at rlc.edu.
John A. Logan College further restricts campus; online classes start Monday
John A. Logan College President Ron House wrote in a statement posted on the college's website Wednesday that the college will have a work plan in place by Monday for the purpose of reducing the number of employees on campus. Supervisors will inform employees of their work locations no later than Monday. Some employees will be assigned to work from home, while others will be scheduled to be at home, with or without work to do. House said everyone will receive regular pay, whether they are working at home or assigned to be at home.
All classes will go online on Monday. There will be no classes on campus. House's statement did not indicate whether the college expects the initial timeframe for online classes to be extended.
The Learning Lab will be closed Monday until further notice. The library is closed and will remain closed until further notice. No student test will be given by the Testing Center until further notice. Computer labs will not be available to students. Spring semester is not being extended at this point, House wrote.
The last day for student workers to work on campus will be Friday. They will be paid through the end of the semester, House wrote. Student workers will resume when the college returns to a regular schedule.
The college remains open, House wrote.
"What is true today may very well be untrue tomorrow," House wrote. "The situation is changing hourly."
Updates are being posted at jalc.edu/covid19.
Shawnee Community College online classes start Monday
Shawnee Community College Interim President Kathleen Curphy wrote in a statement released Thursday that the college is implementing an alternate worksite plan to limit the number of employees on campus. Supervisors will advise employees about their work locations; employees will receive regular pay regardless of work location, Curphy wrote.
Classes will go online starting Monday; no classes will be held on campus or at extension sites. The college is still working on a plan for classes for which online learning "may prove difficult," Curphy wrote. Curphy's statement did not indicate whether the college expects the initial timeframe for online classes to be extended.
The main campus and extension centers, including the library, testing center and all labs, will close on Monday. Entry for essential, authorized personnel will be allowed through the security office.
Curphy wrote: "The college is open, not closed. We are continuing to provide for our students through alternate means at alternate locations."
Updates are being posted at shawneecc.edu.