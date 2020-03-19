SIC cancels in-person classes for rest of spring term

For students who need internet access, hot spot areas may be accessed by car in the north parking lot on SIC’s Harrisburg campus in front of the Learning Commons area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, March 23. The days and times may change, so students needing this service are encouraged to visit sic.edu daily for updates. Students using the hot spot via the parking lot should leave a space between cars if possible and practice strong social distancing. No access to the building will be allowed. Only 50 cars may be allowed at a time due to capacity. Only automobiles with the current SIC parking sticker will be allowed to ensure service to currently enrolled students, according to the release. A map showing parking areas for the hot spot can be found at www.sic.edu/wifimap.