SIC cuts degrees, staff during February meeting

“Over a 48-month period, we expect to be $6 million in the hole,” Rice said. “Next year will be worse.”

Rice said they also expect to see about a 25% decrease in student enrollment.

To put things into perspective, Rice said, tennis player Roger Federer made $106 million in 2020. That amount would fund SIC for 35 years without state funding.

The board reviewed the enrollment numbers for courses being cut. For example, Painting 1 has five students this year, and had two in 2020, seven in 2018 and 2016, and five in 2014. Painting 2, the second-year class, has one student this year, and had two in 2020, three in 2018, four in 2016 and two in 2014.

The business degrees only had five students enrolled in five degree and certificate courses in fiscal year 2020. The business classes required to transfer to a four-year program will remain.

DeNeal said a large rally had been planned to support the art and business programs, but the frigid temperatures and several inches of snow that hit Southern Illinois last week deterred many who planned to participate. Classes and all activities were canceled for the college on Tuesday. The board meeting was the only college activity that was conducted as planned.

The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 16 in the Heritage Room on the SIC campus.

