Signs, banners and virtual ceremonies: What is your school doing to honor the class of 2020?

Here's how schools across Southern Illinois are celebrating the class of 2020.

To include or update your school’s plans, please email brianmunozjournalist@gmail.com.

Anna-Jonesboro: Anna-Jonesboro has moved its graduation ceremony to June 27 with the hope of being able to have an in-person ceremony, according to superintendent Rob Wright. Wright said if an in-person ceremony is not possible at that time, the school will look at other options available.

Carbondale: Carbondale Community High School is planning a graduation video for the class of 2020, with opportunities in the works for seniors to get their picture taken in their cap and gown on May 16, according to principal Ryan Thomas. The school has other surprises for the graduates throughout the coming weeks.

“We know this is a painful time for our seniors and we are trying to make the next few weeks as special as possible in honoring our amazing Class of 2020,” Thomas said.

Carrier Mills-Stonefort: The school district plans to hold a graduation ceremony later in the summer, the fall, or even over Christmas break, depending on state mandates, according to Bryce Jerrell, Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School principal and district superintendent.