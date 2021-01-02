Simon Institute virtual talk will look at philanthropy, racial equity and social justice

CARBONDALE – Sharon Bush, a leading voice for philanthropy in Illinois, will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the steps needed to move the state forward during a virtual conversation in January hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

Bush and John Shaw, Simon Institute director, will also discuss Bush’s leadership in Illinois during COVID-19 and her views on racial equity and social justice. The discussion, part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Bush is executive director of Grand Victoria Foundation, a private foundation established in 1996 and funded by the Grand Victoria Casino to support various initiatives.

“Sharon Bush is one of the most passionate and persuasive leaders in philanthropy in Illinois,” Shaw said. “She has been a hugely important leader in responding to the public health, economic and social justice challenges that have exploded in Illinois as the result of COVID-19.”