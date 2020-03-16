SIU calls off in-person classes for remainder of semester, other colleges make changes

Also starting Tuesday, employees who need to be away from work for COVID-19 related reasons such as illness, quarantine and child care are eligible for up to two paid work weeks off without having to dip into their personal benefit time, Dunn said. Employees may be asked to work from home to the degree they are able.

Further, the SIU Rec Center is closed as of 7 p.m. Monday. No reopen date has been determined at this time.

Dunn expressed gratitude for the university community's patience and resilience. "We are in uncharted waters," he said in a statement, "and I am very grateful that we are standing together as a community."

John A. Logan College

On Monday, John A. Logan College President Ron House said that, effective March 17, the college is suspending all Adult Education classes through March 30; closing the Logan Fitness Center until further notice; canceling all Community Education classes through the end of the spring semester; canceling all events at the college, regardless of anticipated participation numbers; and suspending all Workforce Development classes and training until further notice. The SIH walk-in clinic in the CHEC building remain open.

Rend Lake College