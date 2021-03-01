SIU Carbondale set to celebrate Women's History Month

Radio/television producer Afua Owusu will participate in a virtual community discussion at 7 p.m. March 18, with WSIU’s Jennifer Fuller as part of the Marmaduke Lecture Series from the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts. Earlier in the day, Owusu will meet with students in a career Q&A session. Owusu and Fuller, both SIU alumni, will discuss the media, news, entertainment and more.

Owusu’s 22-year career was launched at SIU where she majored in broadcast journalism. Her experience includes stints as a producer and promotions manager in both radio and television with iHeart Radio, writer-producer for WLS-TV ABC7 Eyewitness News Chicago and WGN Morning News. She is executive producer of The JAM TV show, a live Chicago-based morning broadcast.

For more information, or to register, visit bit.ly/MarmadukeLecture.

Wrapping up Women’s History Month will be the “What’s Her Name” event at noon on March 31. Based on the acclaimed podcast series of the same name focusing on noteworthy women from across the globe throughout history, the hosts of this Zoom event will highlight some of the women featured on the podcast. Sign up at bit.ly/WhatsHerNameRegistration.