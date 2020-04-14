SIU, community college classes to continue online only into summer semester

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southern Illinois University and regional community colleges are making plans to continue holding most classes online into the summer semester because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

John A. Logan announced Tuesday that it will continue online only learning into the summer.

“As more cases of COVID-19 in the college district are reported, we have to do what is best for our students, staff and the region,” JALC President Ron House said in a statement Tuesday.

John A. Logan is continuing registration for summer and fall semesters remotely, and House encouraged students to contact their adviser if they have not already done so.

SIU announced earlier this month that it would continue distance learning into the summer. Interim Chancellor John Dunn also informed students on Friday that they can carry over higher balances on their student bursar accounts given that many students and families are facing financial challenges because of job losses associated with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Typically, students who owe more than $200 on their accounts would be unable to register for summer and fall classes. SIU has raised that amount to $1,500 “to minimize barriers to registration,” Dunn said.