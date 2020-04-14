SIU, community college classes to continue online only into summer semester

Southern Illinois University and regional community colleges are making plans to continue holding most classes online into the summer semester because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.
John A. Logan announced Tuesday that it will continue online only learning into the summer.
“As more cases of COVID-19 in the college district are reported, we have to do what is best for our students, staff and the region,” JALC President Ron House said in a statement Tuesday.
John A. Logan is continuing registration for summer and fall semesters remotely, and House encouraged students to contact their adviser if they have not already done so.
SIU announced earlier this month that it would continue distance learning into the summer. Interim Chancellor John Dunn also informed students on Friday that they can carry over higher balances on their student bursar accounts given that many students and families are facing financial challenges because of job losses associated with the governor’s stay-at-home order.
Typically, students who owe more than $200 on their accounts would be unable to register for summer and fall classes. SIU has raised that amount to $1,500 “to minimize barriers to registration,” Dunn said.
Nathan Wheeler, spokesman for Rend Lake College, said the plan there is also for the majority of classes to be online for the summer semester. Some limited courses, such as science classes that utilize labs, may be offered in a hybrid online/in-person format, with only small numbers of students meeting on campus at once. The plan could evolve depending on the coronavirus situation in the weeks and months ahead, Wheeler said.
Southeastern Illinois College also plans to continue remote learning into the summer semester, said spokeswoman Angela Wilson. The college is awaiting final authority to do so.
Shawnee Community College is also currently enrolling students for the summer semester. Rob Betts, a spokesman for the college, said that the online-only option will continue as long as the governor's stay-at-home order is in effect. It is currently set to expire April 30, but could be extended. "We're doing everything we can to make sure our students get what they need even during this interesting time we are in," Betts said.
